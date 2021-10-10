Hana calendar: Coming events

(HANA, HI) Hana has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hana area:

Farmers Market of Maui-Kihei Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 61 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4pmFriday, 8am - 5pm Location: 61 South Kihei Road

Beach Yoga Flow Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Baldwin Park, Paia, HI

Flow on the beach! This outdoor Vinyasa style practice emphasizes the sequential movement between postures, coordinated with and guided by deliberate breath. This practice becomes a moving...

Aloha Training Fire Circle Maui Hana, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Curious about plant medicine, come learn about our new and special community

Lei Making Workshop: Maile Style Ti Leaf Lei Makawao, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2841 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI

Lei Making Workshop: Maile Style Ti Leaf Lei with Rose Bailey Friday, October 15 / 12-2pm Hui member: $35 / Non-member: $40 Spend the afternoon learning to make a special type of lei using ti...

HAUNTED HAIKU HIKE Haiku, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1008 Awalau Road, First Left After Gate, Haiku, HI 96708

Walk down an ancient forest trail, visit historic caves, hear stories of Upcountry's ghosts & shocking tales of Ancient Hawaii.