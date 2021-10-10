CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hana, HI

Hana calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(HANA, HI) Hana has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hana area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS51P_0cMyk23y00

Farmers Market of Maui-Kihei

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 61 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4pmFriday, 8am - 5pm Location: 61 South Kihei Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPDY9_0cMyk23y00

Beach Yoga Flow

Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Baldwin Park, Paia, HI

Flow on the beach! This outdoor Vinyasa style practice emphasizes the sequential movement between postures, coordinated with and guided by deliberate breath. This practice becomes a moving...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huoix_0cMyk23y00

Aloha Training Fire Circle Maui

Hana, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Curious about plant medicine, come learn about our new and special community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxU0Q_0cMyk23y00

Lei Making Workshop: Maile Style Ti Leaf Lei

Makawao, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2841 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI

Lei Making Workshop: Maile Style Ti Leaf Lei with Rose Bailey Friday, October 15 / 12-2pm Hui member: $35 / Non-member: $40 Spend the afternoon learning to make a special type of lei using ti...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWqWQ_0cMyk23y00

HAUNTED HAIKU HIKE

Haiku, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1008 Awalau Road, First Left After Gate, Haiku, HI 96708

Walk down an ancient forest trail, visit historic caves, hear stories of Upcountry's ghosts & shocking tales of Ancient Hawaii.

Hana, HI
ABOUT

With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

