Coming soon: Lincoln events

(LINCOLN, KS) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

Spook Parade Lucas, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 S Main St, Lucas, KS

The annual Spook Parade is held the Saturday before Halloween. Kids parade past judges to have their costumes judged. Treats are handed out to all then a hayrack ride follows.

Vesper Farmers Market Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1247 N 120th Rd, Lincoln, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 29, 2021 - November 11, 2021Every Thursday, 4pm - 7pm Location:Vesper Community Center - 1247 N 120th Rd Lincoln KS 67455

Girls Night Out The Show at Patron Nightclub (Salina, KS) Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 1844 North 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Salina ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations Wilson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations for an evening of roots-rock, blues, and more on the patio at the historic Midland Railroad Hotel!

Fun Time, Fall Fabric Garland Minneapolis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

This is our first Fun Time Class, which features an inexpensive sewing project that is fun and can be finished during class time. A time for friendship, conversation, and suitable for beginning...