Lincoln, KS

Coming soon: Lincoln events

Lincoln Bulletin
Lincoln Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LINCOLN, KS) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

Spook Parade

Lucas, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 S Main St, Lucas, KS

The annual Spook Parade is held the Saturday before Halloween. Kids parade past judges to have their costumes judged. Treats are handed out to all then a hayrack ride follows.

Vesper Farmers Market

Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1247 N 120th Rd, Lincoln, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 29, 2021 - November 11, 2021Every Thursday, 4pm - 7pm Location:Vesper Community Center - 1247 N 120th Rd Lincoln KS 67455

Girls Night Out The Show at Patron Nightclub (Salina, KS)

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 1844 North 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Salina ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations

Wilson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations for an evening of roots-rock, blues, and more on the patio at the historic Midland Railroad Hotel!

Fun Time, Fall Fabric Garland

Minneapolis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

This is our first Fun Time Class, which features an inexpensive sewing project that is fun and can be finished during class time. A time for friendship, conversation, and suitable for beginning...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln, KS
With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

