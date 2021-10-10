Coming soon: Lincoln events
(LINCOLN, KS) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 201 S Main St, Lucas, KS
The annual Spook Parade is held the Saturday before Halloween. Kids parade past judges to have their costumes judged. Treats are handed out to all then a hayrack ride follows.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1247 N 120th Rd, Lincoln, KS
Season: Summer Market Hours: April 29, 2021 - November 11, 2021Every Thursday, 4pm - 7pm Location:Vesper Community Center - 1247 N 120th Rd Lincoln KS 67455
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 PM
Address: 1844 North 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Salina ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Join Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations for an evening of roots-rock, blues, and more on the patio at the historic Midland Railroad Hotel!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
This is our first Fun Time Class, which features an inexpensive sewing project that is fun and can be finished during class time. A time for friendship, conversation, and suitable for beginning...
