Port Leyden, NY

Port Leyden calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Port Leyden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Leyden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sA8zd_0cMyk0IW00

Annual Halloween Costume Party

Forestport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 10961 NY-28, Forestport, NY

Wear your best costume! Cash prizes! DJ/Karaoke with PG Productions! Let's get Wiggy with it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CvXR_0cMyk0IW00

The Rough & Tumble

Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

On Saturday October 16, The Rough & Tumble will be performing at Camp Benjamin in Boonville, NY. This is an indoor concert at a private residence so you must RSVP to attend. Masks and social...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PUau_0cMyk0IW00

Copy of Usui Reiki System Level 1 Class & Attunement

Lowville, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7612 N State St, Lowville, NY 13367

Reiki 1 Class (Reiki First Degree) you will learn the original Usui Reiki system, in its complete and authentic form and further insights by

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPkHJ_0cMyk0IW00

Fall Festival,Flea Market Craft Fair and Halloween Party.

Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come shop till you drop! We will have craft vendors, garage sale vendors, delicious food, and tons of fun! Don’t miss it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPcUS_0cMyk0IW00

Candle Light Labyrinth Drum Circle

Lowville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6631 Tillman Rd #4606, Lowville, NY

Drum Circles ~ Circles of Rhythm. A drum circle or rhythm circle is a group of people from a few to many sitting with chairs arranged in a circle experiencing the spontaneous creation of music on...

