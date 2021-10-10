Port Leyden calendar: Events coming up

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Port Leyden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Leyden:

Annual Halloween Costume Party Forestport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 10961 NY-28, Forestport, NY

Wear your best costume! Cash prizes! DJ/Karaoke with PG Productions! Let's get Wiggy with it!

The Rough & Tumble Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

On Saturday October 16, The Rough & Tumble will be performing at Camp Benjamin in Boonville, NY. This is an indoor concert at a private residence so you must RSVP to attend. Masks and social...

Copy of Usui Reiki System Level 1 Class & Attunement Lowville, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7612 N State St, Lowville, NY 13367

Reiki 1 Class (Reiki First Degree) you will learn the original Usui Reiki system, in its complete and authentic form and further insights by

Fall Festival,Flea Market Craft Fair and Halloween Party. Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come shop till you drop! We will have craft vendors, garage sale vendors, delicious food, and tons of fun! Don’t miss it!

Candle Light Labyrinth Drum Circle Lowville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6631 Tillman Rd #4606, Lowville, NY

Drum Circles ~ Circles of Rhythm. A drum circle or rhythm circle is a group of people from a few to many sitting with chairs arranged in a circle experiencing the spontaneous creation of music on...