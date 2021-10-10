Port Leyden calendar: Events coming up
(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Port Leyden has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Leyden:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 10961 NY-28, Forestport, NY
Wear your best costume! Cash prizes! DJ/Karaoke with PG Productions! Let's get Wiggy with it!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
On Saturday October 16, The Rough & Tumble will be performing at Camp Benjamin in Boonville, NY. This is an indoor concert at a private residence so you must RSVP to attend. Masks and social...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 7612 N State St, Lowville, NY 13367
Reiki 1 Class (Reiki First Degree) you will learn the original Usui Reiki system, in its complete and authentic form and further insights by
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Come shop till you drop! We will have craft vendors, garage sale vendors, delicious food, and tons of fun! Don’t miss it!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 6631 Tillman Rd #4606, Lowville, NY
Drum Circles ~ Circles of Rhythm. A drum circle or rhythm circle is a group of people from a few to many sitting with chairs arranged in a circle experiencing the spontaneous creation of music on...
Comments / 0