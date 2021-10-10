Coming soon: Atkins events

(ATKINS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Atkins calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atkins area:

Monster Truckz Extreme Tour Rural Retreat, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 164 Race Track Rd, Rural Retreat, VA

Prepare to have your mind blown away. We have the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. This adrenaline filled show features the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars...

Faith Fellowship Church Homecoming Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Faith Fellowship Church Homecoming at 406 Loves Mill Rd, Chilhowie, VA 24319-5941, United States on Sun Oct 17 2021 at 11:00 am to 11:30 am

Marion Regional Farmers Market Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: S Chestnut St, Marion, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: Corner of Cherry and Chestnut Streets

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 807 Chilhowie St, Chilhowie, VA

Join BBB & Chilhowie Public Library for a free presentation about cybersecurity. October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and BBB Serving Western Virginia wants to educate members of the...

Harvest HymnFest Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 625 E Lee Hwy, Chilhowie, VA

Harvest HymnFest at Chilhowie Baptist Church, 625 E Lee Hwy, Chilhowie, VA 24319, Chilhowie, United States on Sun Oct 24 2021 at 02:00 pm