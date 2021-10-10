CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkins, VA

Coming soon: Atkins events

Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 6 days ago

(ATKINS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Atkins calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atkins area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwCxk_0cMyjzeR00

Monster Truckz Extreme Tour

Rural Retreat, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 164 Race Track Rd, Rural Retreat, VA

Prepare to have your mind blown away. We have the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. This adrenaline filled show features the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jbn6_0cMyjzeR00

Faith Fellowship Church Homecoming

Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Faith Fellowship Church Homecoming at 406 Loves Mill Rd, Chilhowie, VA 24319-5941, United States on Sun Oct 17 2021 at 11:00 am to 11:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZBWC_0cMyjzeR00

Marion Regional Farmers Market

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: S Chestnut St, Marion, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: Corner of Cherry and Chestnut Streets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9y3X_0cMyjzeR00

Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 807 Chilhowie St, Chilhowie, VA

Join BBB & Chilhowie Public Library for a free presentation about cybersecurity. October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and BBB Serving Western Virginia wants to educate members of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bt4qF_0cMyjzeR00

Harvest HymnFest

Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 625 E Lee Hwy, Chilhowie, VA

Harvest HymnFest at Chilhowie Baptist Church, 625 E Lee Hwy, Chilhowie, VA 24319, Chilhowie, United States on Sun Oct 24 2021 at 02:00 pm

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

