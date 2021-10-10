Live events coming up in Kenmare

(KENMARE, ND) Kenmare is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kenmare:

NERF and Treat Family Experience Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

This is going to be an amazing FREE event for the whole family! Black Light NERF Night (ammo provided), photo back drop, shooting gallery, games, candy stations, and food provided by CashWise...

Dennis Johnson Estate Equipment Auction Kenmare, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Dennis Johnson Estate Equipment Auction Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. (CT) Auction Location: 9855 56

Northern Lights Men Chorus — Visit Stanley Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11-17 3rd Ave SW, Stanley, ND

Sunday, October 17. 3 p.m. Northern Lights Men Chorus. The best of barbershop!

GooseFest Kenmare, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Schedule: Bird weigh-ins start today. Lakeview Art Club Wildlife Art Show Sale at MKs Pizza Hub, all week. Sun-up to 1 pm - 2-Person Fun Shoot. $20/Team.