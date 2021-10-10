Live events Freeman — what’s coming up

(FREEMAN, SD) Freeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freeman:

Oktoberfest Menno, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 410 S 5th St, Menno, SD

German meal from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Menu consists of homemade sausage, potatoes, sauerkraut, baked apples, cheese, liver sausage, sour watermelon, buns, and a huge salad bar. Fresh baked kuchen and...

Hunters Pointe Shoot Out Humboldt, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 45743 260th St., Humboldt, SD 57035

Keep South Dakota Strong with Republican representation in Pierre - please join us for our social in Humboldt, SD.

Active Generations Meals Hartford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Active Generations Meals Are you over the age of 60 and looking for a sweet deal on meals? Come to the Gage House (119 N. Main Ave) for a friendly atmosphere and good food at an affordable price...

SKD High School Winter Retreat Irene, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 03:30 AM

Address: 120 Saint Michael Drive, Irene, SD 57037

Join Fr. Fitzpatrick and Shannan for a winter retreat at Broom Tree over New Year's!

Ponytales - Reading with Rescues at Gentle Spirit Horses Scotland, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 29571 419th Avenue, Scotland, SD 57059

Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue is excited to offer a brand new program for local youth: introducing Pony Tales, a Reading with Rescues program.