Bremond calendar: Coming events

(BREMOND, TX) Live events are coming to Bremond.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bremond area:

Varsity Football Friday Theme Day! Hearne, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

What Varsity Football Friday Theme Day! When 10/15/2021 u b October 15 - Varsity Football @ Hearne

The McNeills Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 309 Coleman St, Marlin, TX

Come join The McNeills and First Baptist Church for a Morning of music, worship and testimony! The concert starts at 11:00 am. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. For inquiries...

Hunters Moon Main Street Moon‑Fest Calvert, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The Hunters Moon “Main Street Moon•Fest,” Oct. 16, 2021, a fall festival to celebrate Calvert's Victorian heritage in full‑moon fashion. The annual event offers a unique glimpse into our...

TCIC / TLETS Courses Franklin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 113 W Decherd St, Franklin, TX

These are the new TCIC/TLETS courses required by the Texas DPS. If you are unsure which course you need to attend, contact your Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC). The courses are:

Men's Retreat — Grace Church Salado Rosebud, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 557 County Rd 331, Rosebud, TX

Men are invited to join us this Fall for a weekend retreat at Forest Glen Retreat Center. We’ll be partnering with our friends from Christ Community Church Harker Heights as we spend time learning...