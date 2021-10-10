CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremond, TX

Bremond calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(BREMOND, TX) Live events are coming to Bremond.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bremond area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDi9s_0cMyjw0G00

Varsity Football Friday Theme Day!

Hearne, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

What Varsity Football Friday Theme Day! When 10/15/2021 u b October 15 - Varsity Football @ Hearne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcbi0_0cMyjw0G00

The McNeills

Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 309 Coleman St, Marlin, TX

Come join The McNeills and First Baptist Church for a Morning of music, worship and testimony! The concert starts at 11:00 am. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. For inquiries...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ra27U_0cMyjw0G00

Hunters Moon Main Street Moon‑Fest

Calvert, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The Hunters Moon “Main Street Moon•Fest,” Oct. 16, 2021, a fall festival to celebrate Calvert's Victorian heritage in full‑moon fashion. The annual event offers a unique glimpse into our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHsEU_0cMyjw0G00

TCIC / TLETS Courses

Franklin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 113 W Decherd St, Franklin, TX

These are the new TCIC/TLETS courses required by the Texas DPS. If you are unsure which course you need to attend, contact your Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC). The courses are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464ohi_0cMyjw0G00

Men's Retreat — Grace Church Salado

Rosebud, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 557 County Rd 331, Rosebud, TX

Men are invited to join us this Fall for a weekend retreat at Forest Glen Retreat Center. We’ll be partnering with our friends from Christ Community Church Harker Heights as we spend time learning...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
