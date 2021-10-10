CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laverne, OK

Live events coming up in Laverne

Laverne Daily
Laverne Daily
 6 days ago

(LAVERNE, OK) Laverne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Laverne area:



Parkinson's Disease Support Group

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 900 17th St, Woodward, OK

Through our extensive support group network across Oklahoma, you can educate yourself and share experiences with others. Patients, caregivers, and loved ones are encouraged to attend. Second...



Woodward's Farmers Market

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 13th Street, Locust Ave, Woodward, OK

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m Mid June - October 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:00 pm - 6:00 p.m



Crafter's Christmas Mall

Buffalo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1001 N Hoy St, Buffalo, OK

Held annually on the first or second Saturday of November, the Crafter's Christmas Mall provides the perfect start to the festive period. Situated in the Harper County Fairgrounds, the Crafter's...

Laverne Daily

Laverne Daily

Laverne, OK
