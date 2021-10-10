Doyle events coming soon

(DOYLE, CA) Doyle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Doyle:

Speed Reading Class - Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

How To Improve Your Memory - Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Iris Reading is the largest provider of speed-reading, memory & productivity courses for students and professionals . Iris Reading courses have been taught to employees at NASA, Google, Groupon...

Annual Meeting — Valley Ranch HOA Graeagle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 7620 CA-89, Graeagle, CA

Once a year Valley Ranch Owners Association holds a meeting to discuss the HOA issues

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Busting Anxiety and Overwhelm for Professional Men - Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Virtual via zoom, Reno, NV 89433

Learn to turn exhaustion, anxiety and overwhelm into abundant energy, confidence and excitement without therapy & medication