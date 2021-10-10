CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doyle, CA

Doyle events coming soon

Doyle Post
Doyle Post
 6 days ago

(DOYLE, CA) Doyle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Doyle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEn8Q_0cMyjuEo00

Speed Reading Class - Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

How To Improve Your Memory - Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Iris Reading is the largest provider of speed-reading, memory & productivity courses for students and professionals . Iris Reading courses have been taught to employees at NASA, Google, Groupon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N28Kp_0cMyjuEo00

Annual Meeting — Valley Ranch HOA

Graeagle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 7620 CA-89, Graeagle, CA

Once a year Valley Ranch Owners Association holds a meeting to discuss the HOA issues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peIkH_0cMyjuEo00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDPqL_0cMyjuEo00

Busting Anxiety and Overwhelm for Professional Men - Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Virtual via zoom, Reno, NV 89433

Learn to turn exhaustion, anxiety and overwhelm into abundant energy, confidence and excitement without therapy & medication

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
With Doyle Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

