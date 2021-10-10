Doyle events coming soon
(DOYLE, CA) Doyle has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Doyle:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Iris Reading is the largest provider of speed-reading, memory & productivity courses for students and professionals . Iris Reading courses have been taught to employees at NASA, Google, Groupon...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Address: 7620 CA-89, Graeagle, CA
Once a year Valley Ranch Owners Association holds a meeting to discuss the HOA issues
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510
We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: Virtual via zoom, Reno, NV 89433
Learn to turn exhaustion, anxiety and overwhelm into abundant energy, confidence and excitement without therapy & medication
