Dennis events calendar

(DENNIS, MS) Dennis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Dennis area:

TCP Varsity Football @ Thrasher Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Thrasher (Booneville, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Tupelo Christian Prep (Belden, MS) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

NightMare on ASH AVE Russellville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

FCW Present Nightmare on Ash Ave!!!! Saturday October 23rd doors open at 6pm show starts at 7:15pm!!!! COSTUME CONTEST!

2021 Booneville Fall Festival Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 100 W Church St, Booneville, MS

Annual Fall Festival in historic downtown Booneville is scheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021. A day in historic downtown Booneville with local arts and food vendors, music, pumpkin contest, 5K...

Pipe Trunk Show Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 408 W College St, Booneville, MS

We will be having our first pipe trunk show this fall. It will be with Laudisi Importers which will include Peterson & Savinelli Pipes and Cornell & Diehl Pipe tobacco. If you're a pipe smoker...

Storytime at the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 210 W Cedar St, Fulton, MS

Storytime is held every Saturday at 12:00 pm at the Itawamba County Library.