Live events on the horizon in Mount Nebo

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Nebo:

allingdale, wv Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Merchant Walk, Summersville, WV

Bridge Event 2021 at New River Gorge Victor, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: US-19, Victor, WV

Join us in October for a breath taking run across the New River Gorge Bridge. This unique race takes place during the Bridge Day West Virginia event and is the only opportunity to run across the...

Nicholas County Schools College Fair Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 30 Grizzly Ln, Summersville, WV

It’s time to start thinking about college! A number of colleges from West Virginia will have representatives available to answer questions about college and financial aid options. Students from...

Matt Deal Live at Chetty's Pub - October 11 Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV

Wing Night at Chetty's Pub from 4-9pm with Matt Deal playing under our brand new Sunset Pavilion from 7-9pm. Chetty's Pub open 11am-9pm daily!

Spooks & Spirits Weekend Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1898 Airport Rd, Summersville, WV

