Mount Nebo, WV

Live events on the horizon in Mount Nebo

Mt Nebo Updates
 6 days ago

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Nebo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VS7V_0cMyjsTM00

allingdale, wv

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Merchant Walk, Summersville, WV

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in allingdale_wv? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COxzk_0cMyjsTM00

Bridge Event 2021 at New River Gorge

Victor, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: US-19, Victor, WV

Join us in October for a breath taking run across the New River Gorge Bridge. This unique race takes place during the Bridge Day West Virginia event and is the only opportunity to run across the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukIEU_0cMyjsTM00

Nicholas County Schools College Fair

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 30 Grizzly Ln, Summersville, WV

It’s time to start thinking about college! A number of colleges from West Virginia will have representatives available to answer questions about college and financial aid options. Students from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwYMb_0cMyjsTM00

Matt Deal Live at Chetty's Pub - October 11

Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV

Wing Night at Chetty's Pub from 4-9pm with Matt Deal playing under our brand new Sunset Pavilion from 7-9pm. Chetty's Pub open 11am-9pm daily!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOq1F_0cMyjsTM00

Spooks & Spirits Weekend

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1898 Airport Rd, Summersville, WV

Spooks & Spirits Weekend hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Spooks & Spirits Weekend, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Mt Nebo, WV
With Mt Nebo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

