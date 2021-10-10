CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MS

Sturgis events coming up

(STURGIS, MS) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgis:

Starkville, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Starkville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Starkville, MS ServSafe® Certification, Starkville, MS 39759

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Jason Miller Band

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS

The Jason Miller Band will be at Rick's Cafe on Saturday, October 16th! Get your tickets now at www.rickscafe.net!

21029.02 - Choctaw County ESSER 2 Weir Elementary and Choctaw County High School Building "C" — Dale Partners Architects, PA

Ackerman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 19 E Main St, Ackerman, MS

Please note that this is a Bailey Architecture Education Project. 21029.02 - Choctaw County ESSER 2 Weir Elementary and Choctaw County High School Building "C" This package contains 2 sites for...

Public Workshop

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 Mississippi 12 W, Starkville, MS

Open to ALL! Looking for something fun to do with your friends or family? Join us for this Do-It-Yourself workshop! Choose any wood project from our gallery. The size of the piece is listed with...

Mississippi Recreation and Parks Association

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Keynote address on Inspirational Leadership as well as a separate more interactive session.

