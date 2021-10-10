Live events on the horizon in Linton

(LINTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Linton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linton area:

Mornings At Peace Linton, ND

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 200 5th St NE, Linton, ND

All school age children are welcome to join us for breakfast and faith-based fun with music, crafts, lessons, and games. Details and information: Drop off time: 8:00 - 8:30am *The doors of the...

1st Annual Halloween Spooktacular by Grayla Foundation Hazelton, ND

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Grayla Foundation is having their 1st Annual Halloween Spooktacular - October 31, 2021 - 130 W Main, Hazelton, ND 58544 - Starting at 4pm until 9pm - Kids of all ages welcomed - Games & Prizes ...

Sauerkraut Day Wishek, ND

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 Centennial St, Wishek, ND

German entertainment, bingo, sauerkraut and wiener food. Sauerkraut Day truly is a festive occasion that has been going on since 1925. It is the closest you can get to a "harvest festival" in...