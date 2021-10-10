CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midville, GA

What’s up Midville: Local events calendar

Midville Dispatch
Midville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MIDVILLE, GA) Midville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Midville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8L6f_0cMyjppB00

McKinney's Pond

Midville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 181 McKinney Pond Rd, Midville, GA

$20 at gate. No advance tickets to be sold. BYOB…. Coolers are welcome. Gates open at 3:00. Opening band starts and restaurant opens at 5:00. Swingin Medallions 7:30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJsib_0cMyjppB00

NA Meetings

Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Although Waynesboro is a beautiful city in Georgia, it has been hit by drug dependence as much as many other cities around the world. A significant percentage of people addicted to drugs relapse...

Fourth Thursday

Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Extended hours, specials and more at local downtown businesses. Mark your calendars! http://www.waynesboroga.com/calendar.aspx?EID=2863

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjZ58_0cMyjppB00

Briarwood Academy Varsity Football @ TJA

Louisville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2264 US-1, Louisville, GA

The Thomas Jefferson Academy (Louisville, GA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Briarwood Academy (Warrenton, GA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372uN3_0cMyjppB00

Camp Lawton Guided Tour

Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Rd, Millen, GA

Come take a guided tour through the historical Camp Lawton Civil War prison sites. Take a walk back in time and learn about the fascinating events that transpired here. Afterwards, participants...

Midville Dispatch

Midville, GA
ABOUT

With Midville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

