What’s up Midville: Local events calendar

(MIDVILLE, GA) Midville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Midville:

McKinney's Pond Midville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 181 McKinney Pond Rd, Midville, GA

$20 at gate. No advance tickets to be sold. BYOB…. Coolers are welcome. Gates open at 3:00. Opening band starts and restaurant opens at 5:00. Swingin Medallions 7:30

NA Meetings Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Although Waynesboro is a beautiful city in Georgia, it has been hit by drug dependence as much as many other cities around the world. A significant percentage of people addicted to drugs relapse...

Fourth Thursday Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Extended hours, specials and more at local downtown businesses. Mark your calendars! http://www.waynesboroga.com/calendar.aspx?EID=2863

Briarwood Academy Varsity Football @ TJA Louisville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2264 US-1, Louisville, GA

The Thomas Jefferson Academy (Louisville, GA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Briarwood Academy (Warrenton, GA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

Camp Lawton Guided Tour Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Rd, Millen, GA

Come take a guided tour through the historical Camp Lawton Civil War prison sites. Take a walk back in time and learn about the fascinating events that transpired here. Afterwards, participants...