Events on the Parsonsfield calendar

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Live events are lining up on the Parsonsfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsonsfield:

Manifesting with Crystal Grids Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 172 Main St, Cornish, ME

Come to this fun and interactive class to learn What crystal grids are and what they can do for you How to use them to manifest your desires What benefits you get when you combine the elements of...

Local Commotion @ Phat Boys Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 185 Main St, Cornish, ME

We are happy to be back @ Phat Boys for a little funk, pop, country, classic rock. Bring your ear, your song, or your talent! We like to share the stage!

COMPUTER LITERACY FOR ADULTS & SENIORS, Session 2 Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 115 S Hiram Rd, Hiram, ME

It’s not just a matter of teaching old, young, or other such “dogs new tricks”. You can do it! Technology is more user-friendly than you may realize. Join this course to learn the basics of both...

Green Mountain Shooting Preserve Duck Shoot Effingham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

October 17 - Green Mountain Shooting Preserve Duck Shoot. Effingham, NH https://www.greenmountainshooting.com/



COMPOSTING 101: KEEPING THE STINK OUT OF YOUR TRASH Kezar Falls, Porter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 Federal St, Kezar Falls, ME

From your backyard to an industrial composting facility, we’ll go over all the ways available to make sure your food scraps are contributing to local soil production instead of sitting in a...