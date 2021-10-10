CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washburn, ND

Washburn calendar: Coming events

Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 6 days ago

(WASHBURN, ND) Live events are coming to Washburn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Washburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8G9L_0cMyjnIx00

New Mexico Athletic Grants

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2611 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2TVz_0cMyjnIx00

Scavenger Hunt & Movie Night!

Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Come for a fun-filled family night! 😁 🎃 5:30pm: Kids of all ages are welcomed to join a SCAVENGER HUNT in the library to look for little orange paper pumpkins. What is the prize if you find one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXJju_0cMyjnIx00

Haunted Fort Darkness Unleashed

Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 4480 Fort Lincoln Road, Mandan, ND 58554

The DARKNESS of FEAR returns to the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park as we unleash the final horrifying night of the Haunted Fort

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WP8D_0cMyjnIx00

October Crafting Retreat

Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1228 47th Ave NW, Garrison, ND

October Crafting Retreat is on Facebook. To connect with October Crafting Retreat, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usAIU_0cMyjnIx00

KC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Washburn

Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

The Washburn (ND) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Kidder County co-op [Steele-Dawson/Tappen] (Steele, ND) on Tuesday, October 19.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
City
Garrison, ND
Mandan, ND
Government
City
Washburn, ND
Washburn, ND
Government
City
Steele, ND
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Iacu#Kidder County Co Op
Washburn News Alert

Washburn News Alert

Washburn, ND
14
Followers
275
Post
901
Views
ABOUT

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy