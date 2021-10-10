CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountainair, NM

Mountainair events coming soon

Mountainair News Watch
Mountainair News Watch
 6 days ago

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mountainair calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountainair:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSyvK_0cMyjmQE00

German Bier Pairing

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2105 NM-314, Los Lunas, NM

Join us for an educational evening featuring beer, history and bites!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085pxp_0cMyjmQE00

Belen Farmers' Market

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 N 4th St, Belen, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - October 29, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7 pm Location:Anna Becker Park in Belen near Reinken 3rd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srgLZ_0cMyjmQE00

Craft Show and Health & Wellness Fair

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5 Dinkle Rd, Edgewood, NM

Free health screenings, information booths, prizes. Also enjoy food & arts and crafts vendors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J26L7_0cMyjmQE00

Sipping and Dancing at Founder’s Ranch

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 74 Barton Rd, Edgewood, NM

The East Mountain Rodeo Association in conjunction with New Mexico Cattle Growers Association proudly present an evening of dancing and family entertainment in true western fashion. Eastern New...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5AvE_0cMyjmQE00

Los Lunas vs Rio Grande

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1776 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Los Lunas HS vs RGHS Varsity @ 4pm JV @ 5:30 pm

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair, NM
