Mountainair events coming soon

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mountainair calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountainair:

German Bier Pairing Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2105 NM-314, Los Lunas, NM

Join us for an educational evening featuring beer, history and bites!

Belen Farmers' Market Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 N 4th St, Belen, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - October 29, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7 pm Location:Anna Becker Park in Belen near Reinken 3rd

Craft Show and Health & Wellness Fair Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5 Dinkle Rd, Edgewood, NM

Free health screenings, information booths, prizes. Also enjoy food & arts and crafts vendors.

Sipping and Dancing at Founder’s Ranch Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 74 Barton Rd, Edgewood, NM

The East Mountain Rodeo Association in conjunction with New Mexico Cattle Growers Association proudly present an evening of dancing and family entertainment in true western fashion. Eastern New...

Los Lunas vs Rio Grande Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1776 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Los Lunas HS vs RGHS Varsity @ 4pm JV @ 5:30 pm