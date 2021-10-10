Live events coming up in Rabun Gap

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rabun Gap is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rabun Gap area:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Clayton, GA

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 87 S Church St, Clayton, GA

Contact:Scott Augustine, Pastoral Assistant706-782-4588 Location:Choir Room Click here for Registration

Halloween Hoedown 2021 Clayton, GA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 401 Country Club Dr, Clayton, GA

You already know it's going to be awesome. DJ Mox is bringing the Big Sound and lights to this one. Tickets are $20 in advance at Music Bingo Shows or $25 at the door. 18 to get in 21 to drink...

SWCF Fundraiser & Multiple Consignor Online Auction - Gray. Mountain City, Georgia GA Mountain City, GA

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 97 Golden Hills Dr, Mountain City, GA

30th Sep - 12th Oct, 2021. MOUNTAIN CITY, GEORGIA. USA : This week we are honored to be auctioning 21 Lots (1B thru 16) to benefit the Sid Weber Memorial Cancer Fund. More information on this...

Book It To Shabbat with PJ Library Clayton, GA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 70 Darom Ln, Clayton, GA

A fun-filled Shabbaton, perfect for families with children under 8 years old, where the magic of Camp and PJ Library characters are brought to life.

2021 Region Five Rally Dillard, GA

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 20 River Vista Dr, Dillard, GA

Come enjoy the beautiful Georgia Mountains Fall colors and waterfalls. Georgia Mountain Fair in Hiawassee with singer Neal McCoy and arts and crafts (optional $11.00 each), Guided tour of the...