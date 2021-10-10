CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumka, OK

Coming soon: Wetumka events

 6 days ago

(WETUMKA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Wetumka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wetumka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wE8u_0cMyjkem00

Commuter Appreciation Week - Breakfast to Go!

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

We're starting our Commuter Appreciation Week events with Breakfast to Go! in the Student Union. Stop by on your way to class and grab your breakfast, on us! Just swipe your student ID and we'll...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0921sF_0cMyjkem00

Den-Patrol Meetings

Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1212 Lake Rd, Henryetta, OK

Den-Patrol Meetings at Henryetta First United Methodist Church, 1212 S Lake Dr, Henryetta, OK 74437, Henryetta, United States on Mon Oct 11 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234v7r_0cMyjkem00

Run

Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

About the Festival and Run : The Wewoka Sorghum Festival is an award-winning celebration honoring the age-old art of making sorghum molasses and the traditions and cultures of the community of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ew8AI_0cMyjkem00

Flag Retirement Ceremony

Seminole, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 11277 OK-99, Seminole, OK

Our 21st annual Flag Retirement Ceremony will be happening on Oct. 12th at 6pm to retire flags that are no longer serviceable and honor everything they stand for. Food will be provided as well...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b184r_0cMyjkem00

Wewoka Sorghum Festival

Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 524 S Wewoka Ave, Wewoka, OK

The festival is a community celebration of sweet sorghum and Wewoka's rich history held each fall. The award‑winning event has become one of Oklahoma's premier attractions, drawing thousands of...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Wetumka, OK
