Coming soon: Wetumka events

(WETUMKA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Wetumka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wetumka:

Commuter Appreciation Week - Breakfast to Go! Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

We're starting our Commuter Appreciation Week events with Breakfast to Go! in the Student Union. Stop by on your way to class and grab your breakfast, on us! Just swipe your student ID and we'll...

Den-Patrol Meetings Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1212 Lake Rd, Henryetta, OK

Den-Patrol Meetings at Henryetta First United Methodist Church, 1212 S Lake Dr, Henryetta, OK 74437, Henryetta, United States on Mon Oct 11 2021 at 06:00 pm

Run Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

About the Festival and Run : The Wewoka Sorghum Festival is an award-winning celebration honoring the age-old art of making sorghum molasses and the traditions and cultures of the community of...

Flag Retirement Ceremony Seminole, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 11277 OK-99, Seminole, OK

Our 21st annual Flag Retirement Ceremony will be happening on Oct. 12th at 6pm to retire flags that are no longer serviceable and honor everything they stand for. Food will be provided as well...

Wewoka Sorghum Festival Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 524 S Wewoka Ave, Wewoka, OK

The festival is a community celebration of sweet sorghum and Wewoka's rich history held each fall. The award‑winning event has become one of Oklahoma's premier attractions, drawing thousands of...