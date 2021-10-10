CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairplay, CO

Fairplay events calendar

Fairplay News Watch
Fairplay News Watch
 6 days ago

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Fairplay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairplay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hOOo_0cMyjjm300

Sanar tu relacion con tu cuerpo y soltar sobrepeso

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: Breckenridge, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Did you know that the topic of being overweight goes deeper than talking about bad habits as they have led us to think?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZSmY_0cMyjjm300

CITE Symposium - October 2021

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 620 Village Rd, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Physician-led, high yield 3-day course focused on learning a wide variety of CPMG technical tools, including Health Connect. Guided and prot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45p6dS_0cMyjjm300

Warren Miller 72nd film "Winter Starts Now"

Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 320 E 9th St, Leadville, CO

Cloud City Mountain Sports is excited to bring Warren Miller's 72nd feature film to FREIGHT. "Winter Starts Now" is a “love letter” to that special place on the calendar – the winter season. It’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGv0R_0cMyjjm300

BOCC Meeting

Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 501 Main St, Fairplay, CO

Video To join the meeting, click on the link below or copy and paste into your preferred web browser: https://zoom.us/j/632627219?pwd=Q2gvUVEwd0JuQ0R3TE9qWE9LTk9kQT09 Audio Upon joining the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECsVN_0cMyjjm300

Jack-O-Lantern Carving Competition and Fall Beer Tasting

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Social | Dine/Drink - Get ready for fall with us at Gravity Haus Breck! Jack-o-lantern carving, fall beverages and good company!

