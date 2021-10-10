Fairplay events calendar

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Fairplay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairplay:

Sanar tu relacion con tu cuerpo y soltar sobrepeso Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: Breckenridge, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Did you know that the topic of being overweight goes deeper than talking about bad habits as they have led us to think?

CITE Symposium - October 2021 Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 620 Village Rd, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Physician-led, high yield 3-day course focused on learning a wide variety of CPMG technical tools, including Health Connect. Guided and prot

Warren Miller 72nd film "Winter Starts Now" Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 320 E 9th St, Leadville, CO

Cloud City Mountain Sports is excited to bring Warren Miller's 72nd feature film to FREIGHT. "Winter Starts Now" is a “love letter” to that special place on the calendar – the winter season. It’s...

BOCC Meeting Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 501 Main St, Fairplay, CO

Video To join the meeting, click on the link below or copy and paste into your preferred web browser: https://zoom.us/j/632627219?pwd=Q2gvUVEwd0JuQ0R3TE9qWE9LTk9kQT09 Audio Upon joining the...

Jack-O-Lantern Carving Competition and Fall Beer Tasting Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Social | Dine/Drink - Get ready for fall with us at Gravity Haus Breck! Jack-o-lantern carving, fall beverages and good company!