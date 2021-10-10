Fullerton calendar: What's coming up

(FULLERTON, NE) Fullerton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fullerton:

Horn T. Zoo Fall Festival Monroe, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 37692 NE-22, Monroe, NE

Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. 11am-5pm Pumpkin Patch & Carnival Hay Rack Rides Pumpkin Painting Exotic Animals Petting Zoo Fun Slide Carousel Fall Festival Food

Taste of Columbus 2021 Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 265 33rd Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

A charitable fund-raiser featuring samples from the best of Columbus' restaurants, wine & beer tastings, and live and silent auctions.

Lego Day Stromsburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 320 Central St, Stromsburg, NE

Come spend an hour at the library building and creating with Legos. This program is open to kids of all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver aged 14 or older.

Swedish Pioneers in Nebraska Stromsburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Halloween Party Spalding, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 50687 819th Road, Spalding, NE

Halloween Party at the Barn. The event is $5 per person 3 years old and younger free. Costumes welcome. There will be the petting zoo, activities, and Treat Bags.