CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fullerton, NE

Fullerton calendar: What's coming up

Fullerton News Flash
Fullerton News Flash
 6 days ago

(FULLERTON, NE) Fullerton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fullerton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHU98_0cMyjitK00

Horn T. Zoo Fall Festival

Monroe, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 37692 NE-22, Monroe, NE

Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. 11am-5pm Pumpkin Patch & Carnival Hay Rack Rides Pumpkin Painting Exotic Animals Petting Zoo Fun Slide Carousel Fall Festival Food

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhgOz_0cMyjitK00

Taste of Columbus 2021

Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 265 33rd Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

A charitable fund-raiser featuring samples from the best of Columbus' restaurants, wine & beer tastings, and live and silent auctions.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uepdE_0cMyjitK00

Lego Day

Stromsburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 320 Central St, Stromsburg, NE

Come spend an hour at the library building and creating with Legos. This program is open to kids of all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver aged 14 or older.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2rh7_0cMyjitK00

Swedish Pioneers in Nebraska

Stromsburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBObS_0cMyjitK00

Halloween Party

Spalding, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 50687 819th Road, Spalding, NE

Halloween Party at the Barn. The event is $5 per person 3 years old and younger free. Costumes welcome. There will be the petting zoo, activities, and Treat Bags.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fullerton, NE
Columbus, NE
Government
City
Columbus, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Monroe, NE
State
Nebraska State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Petting Zoo#Ne Saturdays#Sun Oct 10#Ne Come#Legos#Ne Halloween Party
Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton, NE
21
Followers
270
Post
821
Views
ABOUT

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy