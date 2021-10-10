Live events Ravenna — what’s coming up

(RAVENNA, NE) Ravenna is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ravenna:

Birds & Bees: Let's Talk about the Talk Cairo, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 107 East Nile Street, Cairo, NE 68824

As parents, if WE don't talk to our kids about sex, then who (or what?) will teach them?

Monster Mash Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 112 W Genoa St, Ravenna, NE

MONSTER MASH Featuring LUKE MILLS and the ZOMBIE DRIFTERS Ravenna City Auditorium 7pm Costume Contest More details coming soon...... Advance Tickets $20 At Door $25 1st Drink is FREE 21+ SHOW

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5609 1st Avenue, #D, Kearney, NE 68847

A night out with wine, food, socializing, fun, and finances.

Retirement Planning FREE Educational Workshop Wood River, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 108 W 10th St, Wood River, NE

COME JOIN US for a free educational workshop in Wood River, NE! About this Event This event is BEST suited for people ages 55-65. AT or NEARING RETIREMENT. We will discuss.. - How to maximize our...