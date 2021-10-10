CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, NE

Live events Ravenna — what’s coming up

Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 6 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) Ravenna is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ravenna:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZdqL_0cMyjh0b00

Birds & Bees: Let's Talk about the Talk

Cairo, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 107 East Nile Street, Cairo, NE 68824

As parents, if WE don't talk to our kids about sex, then who (or what?) will teach them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DREX9_0cMyjh0b00

Monster Mash

Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 112 W Genoa St, Ravenna, NE

MONSTER MASH Featuring LUKE MILLS and the ZOMBIE DRIFTERS Ravenna City Auditorium 7pm Costume Contest More details coming soon...... Advance Tickets $20 At Door $25 1st Drink is FREE 21+ SHOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyvPn_0cMyjh0b00

Wine, Women, & Wealth - Kearney, NE

Kearney, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5609 1st Avenue, #D, Kearney, NE 68847

A night out with wine, food, socializing, fun, and finances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crqu6_0cMyjh0b00

Retirement Planning FREE Educational Workshop

Wood River, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 108 W 10th St, Wood River, NE

COME JOIN US for a free educational workshop in Wood River, NE! About this Event This event is BEST suited for people ages 55-65. AT or NEARING RETIREMENT. We will discuss.. - How to maximize our...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
ABOUT

With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

