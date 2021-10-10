Coming soon: Byers events

(BYERS, CO) Live events are coming to Byers.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Byers:

Haunting at the Ranch Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 7056 S Co Rd 181, Byers, CO

List of Racing Rayn's Ranch upcoming events. Halloween Events by Racing Rayn's Ranch. The Negri farm life is very exciting and now we want to share life on the

Halloween Party at Lulu's In Watkins!! Watkins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:59 PM

Address: 33355 CO-36, Watkins, CO

Halloween Party with Costume Contest and Specials! And great music from your Skool Daze!!

Porsche Club of America Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

No admission charge for spectators at this event. This event is a “DE”, a Drivers Education event. For more information about DE’s go HERE To register for a PCA event visit their Registration Page

2021 I'M FALLING FOR YOU DE Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

I'M FALLING FOR YOU DE Saturday, October 9 & Sunday, October 10, 2021 The I'm Falling for you DE will be a great way to end the year! It doesn't matter if you fell (see what we did there?) in love...

Available for Rental Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Read our Track Rental Programs If you would like to reserve a date under one of those programs please fill out our Rental Request Form