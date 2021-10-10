Live events Ellendale — what’s coming up

(ELLENDALE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Ellendale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellendale:

Sustaining the Legacy @ Aberdeen (MC-02284) Aberdeen, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 1400 8th Avenue Northwest, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Join SDSU Extension and industry professionals for a two-day estate planning and farm succession conference.

Funeral service Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1732 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Here is Marvin Bucholz’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 12, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Marvin Bucholz of Aberdeen, South...

BOOlleyball Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Centennial St S, Aberdeen, SD

INFORMATION Join us for some fun BOOlleyball this Halloween at […]

Parent Teacher Conferences Edgeley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 307 6th St, Edgeley, ND

Elementary Student Parents - Be watching your student backpacks for your scheduled time to meet with your student's teacher(s). High School Parents - you can come and meet with your student's...

Grow Groups Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Take the next step in growing your faith while also growing in community. Grow Groups are small group gatherings that dig into different topic studies that are biblically based and focussed. Each...