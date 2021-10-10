CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellendale, ND

Live events Ellendale — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(ELLENDALE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Ellendale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellendale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICZIj_0cMyjfF900

Sustaining the Legacy @ Aberdeen (MC-02284)

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 1400 8th Avenue Northwest, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Join SDSU Extension and industry professionals for a two-day estate planning and farm succession conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alkGQ_0cMyjfF900

Funeral service

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1732 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Here is Marvin Bucholz’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 12, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Marvin Bucholz of Aberdeen, South...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrISm_0cMyjfF900

BOOlleyball

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Centennial St S, Aberdeen, SD

INFORMATION Join us for some fun BOOlleyball this Halloween at […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dh1U_0cMyjfF900

Parent Teacher Conferences

Edgeley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 307 6th St, Edgeley, ND

Elementary Student Parents - Be watching your student backpacks for your scheduled time to meet with your student's teacher(s). High School Parents - you can come and meet with your student's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2PkO_0cMyjfF900

Grow Groups

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Take the next step in growing your faith while also growing in community. Grow Groups are small group gatherings that dig into different topic studies that are biblically based and focussed. Each...

ABOUT

With Ellendale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

