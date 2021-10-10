Events on the Meade calendar
(MEADE, KS) Meade is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meade:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:59 PM
Address: 810 Stadium Ave, Liberal, KS
All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist! About thi
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 730 Armory Rd, Liberal, KS
Scott\'s Thoughts: Mose & Doris were avid auction goers for many years, and had diverse collections. They liked many things, but had a keen eye for antiques and quality. Come out and enjoy a...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Catholic Charities is opening a new office in Liberal, Kansas! The office is located in St Anthony's Catholic School, 1510 N. Calhoun Ave, Liberal, Kansas. Appointments will be taken for the first...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 310 W Pancake Blvd, Liberal, KS
Fellowship Baptist Church is excited to invite you to their Annual Trunk or Treat! You can expect to see some creative trunks, plenty of delicious candy, and enjoy some special time with your...
