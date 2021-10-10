CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade, KS

Events on the Meade calendar

 6 days ago

(MEADE, KS) Meade is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meade:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzsCG_0cMyjeMQ00

Local Election Meet & Greet

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

Local Election Meet & Greet is on Facebook. To connect with Local Election Meet & Greet, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zA2cN_0cMyjeMQ00

Circus Monster Mash

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 810 Stadium Ave, Liberal, KS

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist! About thi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AYMc_0cMyjeMQ00

Richardson Estate Antiques & Collectibles Auction

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 730 Armory Rd, Liberal, KS

Scott\'s Thoughts: Mose & Doris were avid auction goers for many years, and had diverse collections. They liked many things, but had a keen eye for antiques and quality. Come out and enjoy a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvRDk_0cMyjeMQ00

Catholic Charities Office Appointments

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Catholic Charities is opening a new office in Liberal, Kansas! The office is located in St Anthony's Catholic School, 1510 N. Calhoun Ave, Liberal, Kansas. Appointments will be taken for the first...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNw2O_0cMyjeMQ00

Fellowship Baptist Church Annual Trunk or Treat

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 310 W Pancake Blvd, Liberal, KS

Fellowship Baptist Church is excited to invite you to their Annual Trunk or Treat! You can expect to see some creative trunks, plenty of delicious candy, and enjoy some special time with your...

Meade, KS
ABOUT

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

