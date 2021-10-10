Lone Pine events calendar

(LONE PINE, CA) Live events are coming to Lone Pine.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lone Pine:

John Wayne Grit Series – Lone Pine Lone Pine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Description: Bring your John Wayne grit to the trails and #RunToFightCancer. Lone Pine, CA boasts some of the most beautiful and rugged trails in the Eastern Sierras. Explore this magnificent...

Heartland Charter School -Manzanar War Relocation Center tour Independence, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 5001 US-395, Independence, CA

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS! About this Event This field trip is for Heartland...

Eastern Sierra Dual Sport - November 13th & 14th, 2021 Lone Pine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 S. Main St, Lone Pine, CA 93545

Eastern Sierra Dual Sport - November 13th & 14th, 2021

Alabama Hills Weekend Astrophotography Workshop with Stan Moniz Lone Pine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1008 S. Main Street, Lone Pine, CA 93545

This is a perfect workshop for any photographer who is interested in the art form of astrophotography!