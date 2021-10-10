Live events coming up in Sundance

(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sundance:

Library Advocate Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 125 US-14, Spearfish, SD

Library Advocate is solo Folk Americana that relocated to The Black Hills from Sioux Falls, South Dakota after a life changing house show; when “seeing about a girl,” is a five hour drive you end...

Threads of Green: Thrifted Fashion Show Spearfish, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 11011 Kellem Lane, Spearfish, SD 57783

A fashion show with all sustainable, fashionable, looks. This show is to support the sustainable thrifting app FOMENO!

Youth Rodeo Series Awards Banquet Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Loop Rd, Sundance, WY

Youth Rodeo Series Awards Banquet at Crook County Fair- Sundance, WY., 1110 Fairgrounds Loop Rd, Sundance, WY 82729, Sundance, United States on Sun Oct 17 2021 at 02:00 pm

Spooktacular Carnival Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Recreation Ln, Spearfish, SD

Bring your ghost and goblins to Spearfish Rec & Aquatics center for their Spooktacular Carnival on October 29th! This carnival will

Yoga Latte - A Morning Yoga Flow Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2545 Yukon Pl, Spearfish, SD

Join Spearfish Yoga & Cycle Studio instructors at Creekside Bean and Vine Saturday mornings through September on the patio for a Morning Yoga Flow from 9:30am-10:30am (note the time change for...