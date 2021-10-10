CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sundance, WY

Live events coming up in Sundance

Sundance Voice
Sundance Voice
 6 days ago

(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sundance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avcVa_0cMyjcay00

Library Advocate

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 125 US-14, Spearfish, SD

Library Advocate is solo Folk Americana that relocated to The Black Hills from Sioux Falls, South Dakota after a life changing house show; when “seeing about a girl,” is a five hour drive you end...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkmMZ_0cMyjcay00

Threads of Green: Thrifted Fashion Show

Spearfish, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 11011 Kellem Lane, Spearfish, SD 57783

A fashion show with all sustainable, fashionable, looks. This show is to support the sustainable thrifting app FOMENO!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1vzG_0cMyjcay00

Youth Rodeo Series Awards Banquet

Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Loop Rd, Sundance, WY

Youth Rodeo Series Awards Banquet at Crook County Fair- Sundance, WY., 1110 Fairgrounds Loop Rd, Sundance, WY 82729, Sundance, United States on Sun Oct 17 2021 at 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYKSu_0cMyjcay00

Spooktacular Carnival

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Recreation Ln, Spearfish, SD

Bring your ghost and goblins to Spearfish Rec & Aquatics center for their Spooktacular Carnival on October 29th! This carnival will

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbYFF_0cMyjcay00

Yoga Latte - A Morning Yoga Flow

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2545 Yukon Pl, Spearfish, SD

Join Spearfish Yoga & Cycle Studio instructors at Creekside Bean and Vine Saturday mornings through September on the patio for a Morning Yoga Flow from 9:30am-10:30am (note the time change for...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sundance, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
State
South Dakota State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Rodeo#Sun Oct 10#Sd Library Advocate#Folk Americana#Spearfish Rec Aquatics#Sd Join Spearfish
Sundance Voice

Sundance Voice

Sundance, WY
10
Followers
269
Post
864
Views
ABOUT

With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy