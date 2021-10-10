Events on the Lodge Grass calendar

(LODGE GRASS, MT) Lodge Grass has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lodge Grass:

Halloween Carnival Lodge Grass, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Walk through Halloween Carnival from 4-7pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Boys and Girls Club of Lodge Grass, social distancing and masks will be asked of the participants. 4 children to 1...

Harvest Party Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1030 N Cody Ave, Hardin, MT

Harvest Party Hosted By Hardin New Life Church. Event starts at Fri Oct 15 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Hardin., Join us for an awesome time of family fun. Therell be food, lots of games...

Friday Enrichment Camp (FEC) Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 124 Dayton St, Ranchester, WY

website builder 9/24 – Fall Celebration. Let’s celebrate Fall with a trip up TR Canyon and Fall themed arts and crafts! 10/1 – Game Day. We will play games of all shapes and sizes. active games...

All Nations Sunday Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1030 N Cody Ave, Hardin, MT

Our desire is to be a church for all people in our community. The Bible describes heaven as a place of all nations, tribes, people, and languages in Revelation 7:9. Although we embrace the...

Innominate Concert Series: Jenner Fox Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 652 US-14, Ranchester, WY

Join us for the next in our series of house concerts at Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery, featuring local favorite Jenner Fox. Video: https://youtu.be/JMwC-qB53lY Video...