CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hettinger, ND

Hettinger events calendar

Hettinger Digest
Hettinger Digest
 6 days ago

(HETTINGER, ND) Live events are coming to Hettinger.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hettinger:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqXoq_0cMyjapW00

Career Discovery – Scranton

Scranton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1st, Scranton, ND 58653

Career Discovery is a series of presentations to enable students to gain insight into potential careers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QErhC_0cMyjapW00

HR (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ BC (CO-OP)

Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 8th Ave SW, Bowman, ND

The Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame] (Bowman, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Heart River co-op [Belfield/South Heart] (Belfield, ND) on Tuesday, October 26 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCACk_0cMyjapW00

NHSRA Western Legacy Series

Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND

NHSRA is proud to present the NHSRA Western Legacy Series. The NHSRA Western Legacy Series is a group of multi-state rodeos created with the member in mind. The National High School Rodeo...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fASTD_0cMyjapW00

Lemmon Christmas Craft Fair

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Address : FJ Reeder Armory Lemmon SD Phone : 605-374-5716 (Always call and confirm events.)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dozLn_0cMyjapW00

Hettinger's Pumpkin Festival

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Variety of fun activities for all ages centered around the Pumpkin theme.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfield, ND
City
Hettinger, ND
City
Scranton, ND
Hettinger, ND
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Nd 58653 Career Discovery#Bowman Rhame Rsb#Belfield South Heart#Sun Oct 10#Nhsra
Hettinger Digest

Hettinger Digest

Hettinger, ND
14
Followers
227
Post
523
Views
ABOUT

With Hettinger Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy