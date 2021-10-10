Hettinger events calendar

(HETTINGER, ND) Live events are coming to Hettinger.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hettinger:

Career Discovery – Scranton Scranton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1st, Scranton, ND 58653

Career Discovery is a series of presentations to enable students to gain insight into potential careers.

HR (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ BC (CO-OP) Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 8th Ave SW, Bowman, ND

The Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame] (Bowman, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Heart River co-op [Belfield/South Heart] (Belfield, ND) on Tuesday, October 26 @ 7p.

NHSRA Western Legacy Series Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND

NHSRA is proud to present the NHSRA Western Legacy Series. The NHSRA Western Legacy Series is a group of multi-state rodeos created with the member in mind. The National High School Rodeo...

Lemmon Christmas Craft Fair Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Address : FJ Reeder Armory Lemmon SD Phone : 605-374-5716 (Always call and confirm events.)

Hettinger's Pumpkin Festival Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Variety of fun activities for all ages centered around the Pumpkin theme.