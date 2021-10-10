Live events Seadrift — what’s coming up

(SEADRIFT, TX) Live events are coming to Seadrift.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seadrift area:

Victoria Farmers' Market Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2805 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours Saturdays, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Location: Pattie Dodson Health Center (Navarro at Airline)

Pumpkin Patch Seadrift, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 Austin Ave, Seadrift, TX

Our 4th Annual Pumpkin Patch will benefit the Calhoun County Youth Rodeo. BBQ, Horseback rides, along with plenty of fun, games, and attractions for the whole family. Help us celebrate Fall and...

Pet Palooza Fulton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come out and support the local Humane Society & Adoption center of Rockport-Fulton! We have partnered with them to have a fun filled day for you and your furry best friend. Bring them dressed in...

Girls Night Out The Show at Drifters Hall (Port Lavaca, TX) Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 5287 FM 3084, Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Lavaca ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7:30pm

Port Lavaca Gun Show Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2300 TX-35, Port Lavaca, TX

Port Lavaca Gun Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Oregon gun show locations