Glendale, OR

Live events coming up in Glendale

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 6 days ago

(GLENDALE, OR) Glendale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glendale area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djQ72_0cMyjWFU00

Canyonville Farmer's Market

Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Wednesdays, 9:30am- 1:30pm Location:Seven Feather Casino South Parking Lot - Exit 99 - Chief Miwaleta Ln,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3WEt_0cMyjWFU00

Todd Snider

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 143 SE H St, Grants Pass, OR

Todd Snider Live at The Rogue at The Historic Rogue Theatre, Wilderville, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5oZi_0cMyjWFU00

Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze-Fort Vannoy Farms

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5791 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

The Corn Maze Pumpkin Patch is open DAILY from 11:00am to 6:00pm the entire month of October! We invite you to walk through the 8 acre corn maze and try not to get lost! *Hang out in The Farm s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dG17m_0cMyjWFU00

Autum Drive

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Come paint this pumpkin on wood with us and have some fun. No experience necessary. We got that part covered. ;) You will need to reserve your spot with a $15 deposit. Cost is $48 for the class...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Abl4m_0cMyjWFU00

Wild Power Flow with Alix

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 134 Northwest E Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Join me on the mat and tune into your wild power through this dynamic, slow, & intentional flow in the Hatha tradition.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Glendale, OR
ABOUT

With Glendale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

