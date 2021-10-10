CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill City, OR

Mill City events coming soon

Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 6 days ago

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mill City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjbOe_0cMyjVMl00

Class: Holiday Themed Candy Bar Wrappers

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2800 Kindle Way SE, Stayton, OR

Betty Srb & Kim Ferguson will be assisting teens in making holiday themed candy bar wrappers. Space is limited. Sign up now to reserve your spot! All students must have a 2021-2022 permission form...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGRdO_0cMyjVMl00

Women's Monthly Service Breakfast

Lyons, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 440 5th St, Lyons, OR

Women's Monthly Service Breakfast is on Facebook. To connect with Women's Monthly Service Breakfast, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvr4Q_0cMyjVMl00

Into the Breach – Men’s Fraternity Series

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 1077 N 6th Ave, Stayton, OR

MEN’S FRATERNITY SERIES - INTO THE BREACH All Catholic men are invited to the “Into the Breach” program starting Tuesday, September 21, 6:00 -7:00 AM in the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGVb6_0cMyjVMl00

Costumes and Cocktails

Mill City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 640 SW Broadway St, Mill City, OR

Halloween Party open to the public 10.00 per person (includes food, 1 drink special, entry to costume contest and scavenger hunt) Music and Karaoke by Jammin Jenn Drink Specials Balloon Pop Lots...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEs9T_0cMyjVMl00

97375

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 97375? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

