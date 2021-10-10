Live events coming up in Hill City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill City, KS

 6 days ago

(HILL CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hill City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hill City area:

Book signing for 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die

Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 115 W Main St, Norton, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Presentation and Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

Plainville High All-School Reunion

Plainville, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 SE Cardinal Ave., Plainville, KS 67663

All former students, teachers, and administrators: Plan now to attend the first ever PLAINVILLE HIGH ALL-SCHOOL REUNION!

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at CENTER PIVOT

Quinter, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Murder (Mystery) at The Trailer Park

WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 128 North Main Street, WaKeeney, KS

There's tragedy at the trailer park when one of the residents shows up dead! Join us for a night of politically incorrect and probably obnoxious laughter, while trying to figure out ....who done...

glade, ks

Glade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in glade_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

