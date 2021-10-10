Live events coming up in Hill City
(HILL CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hill City calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hill City area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 115 W Main St, Norton, KS
Roxie Yonkey; Presentation and Book Signing; Free and open to the public.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 202 SE Cardinal Ave., Plainville, KS 67663
All former students, teachers, and administrators: Plan now to attend the first ever PLAINVILLE HIGH ALL-SCHOOL REUNION!
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM
Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752
Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 128 North Main Street, WaKeeney, KS
There's tragedy at the trailer park when one of the residents shows up dead! Join us for a night of politically incorrect and probably obnoxious laughter, while trying to figure out ....who done...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
