Bylas, AZ

What’s up Bylas: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(BYLAS, AZ) Bylas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bylas:

Graveside Service

Pima, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Walter Leroy Miller of Pima, Arizona passed into eternity on August 31, 2021, at the age of 82. Walter was born on November 25, 1938, to his two loving parents, Andrew & Kathleen Branson Miller...

85543

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 85543? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

21st Annual Harvest Festival

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

21st Annual Harvest Festival is on Facebook. To connect with 21st Annual Harvest Festival, join Facebook today.

Lego Club

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Lego Club at Safford City-Graham County Library, Safford, United States on Wed Oct 13 2021 at 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm

EAC Foundation Monster Mash Golf Tournament

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 4250 W Golf Course Rd, Thatcher, AZ

A 4-man Shamble Charity Golf Tournament Hosted by The EAC Foundation to raise scholarship funds for EAC students. Team Entry - $300. Call 928-428-8295 for more information or to register.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
