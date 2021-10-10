Live events coming up in Montague

(MONTAGUE, MA) Live events are lining up on the Montague calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montague area:

An Evening with Kathy Mattea Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

An Evening with Kathy Mattea at The Shea Theater - Turners Falls, MA

Spirits of Black Women Exhibit Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 440 Greenfield Rd, Montague, MA

Belinda Lyons Zucker's special exhibit, "Spirits of Black Women," highlights Zucker's skill and imagination through figures formed with cloth and clay. Her imagery celebrates her African ancestry...

Deerfield Memorial Hall Museum, Open Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 8 Memorial St, Deerfield, MA

Come explore the museum’s 19 rooms of art, culture and history! We are located in the village of Deerfield, Massachusetts, but as the earliest historical society in the region, people from...

Historic Deerfield, Historic Trades Demonstrations Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

Brooms were so important to the economy of 19th century Deerfield that at one time there were eight broom-making shops along the Street! Join us in the History Workshop to watch a broom being made...

StyleFX at Great Falls Festival Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

StyleFX will be performing 3-4 pm! Come join us and see what we are all about! Also check out other