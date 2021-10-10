Live events Ipswich — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(IPSWICH, SD) Ipswich is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ipswich:

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Roscoe, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 Andrew St, Roscoe, SD

Sunday Divine Service - Our regular Sunday Divine Service is live-streamed at 9:00 a.m CT. Bulletins can be downloaded at www.stpaulsroscoe.com/documents

Dungeons & Dragons Open House

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 214 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

If your looking to get into Dungeons & Dragons now is your chance! Every 3 weeks we will be hosting an open house Dungeons and Dragons event night! Anyone can join new or experienced. Come early...

SBA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Leola/Frederick

Leola, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 820 Leola Ave, Leola, SD

The Leola/Frederick (Leola, SD) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Sunshine Bible Academy (Miller, SD) on Friday, October 22 @ 6:30p.

Aberdeen Oktoberfest

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 203 S Washington St, Aberdeen, SD

Aberdeen Oktoberfest celebrates our region\'s German/Russian heritage with Bavarian culture, music, dancing, food, beer, wine, activities, German breed dog parade, and dachshund races.\n

Halloween Party: Friday the 15th!!!

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2nd Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD

Something foul is afoot! Welcome to Friday the 15th, the YAPA’s annual spooky holiday pre-party. We’ll have some decorating activities, costume contest (if you dare show off your costume before...

Comments / 0

