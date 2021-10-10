CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Damariscotta events coming up

 6 days ago

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Damariscotta is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Damariscotta:

Certified Residential Medication Aide (CRMA) RE-Certification

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 66 Chapman St, Damariscotta, ME

This is a review and re-testing for people who already hold a CRMA certificate and wish to renew their certification. This recertification course is a one day course, including review and...

Buffalo Gong Match Shoot

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 431 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

Buffalo Gong Shoot There will be events for the following firearm classes, all models in the spirit of the era, 1896 and earlier. Original rifles or modern reproduction rifles are acceptable. The...

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta in Maine

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Named the “Best Fall Festival in Maine” by Travel and Leisure Magazine , the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta in Maine draws visitors to Maine’s midcoast region for 10 days of fun in early...

Titanic Themed Mystery Dinner Theater Benefit at St. Patrick's Church

Newcastle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 380 Academy Hill Rd, Newcastle, ME

Prepare for a night you will not soon forget with a Titanic themed dinner mystery party. Dress as passengers or officers from the Titanic as you enjoy a dinner party and experience a mystery...

Creative Writing Workshops via Zoom (Session 2)

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 184 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

This ongoing workshop offers participants anopportunity to get the creative juices flowing, overcome theinternal critic, and let heart and soul flow out onto the page!Just as importantly, it also...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Damariscotta, ME
ABOUT

With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

