Leakey, TX

Leakey events coming soon

Leakey News Beat
Leakey News Beat
 6 days ago

(LEAKEY, TX) Live events are coming to Leakey.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Leakey area:

Family Weekend Retreat

Hunt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2229 FM 1340, Hunt, TX

Nowadays, life is busy. It always seems like there is something going on, from juggling every family member’s schedule to finishing school projects. It’s easy to get in the middle of the hustle...

Mother-Daughter Weekend

Hunt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2229 FM 1340, Hunt, TX

A weekend retreat for mothers and daughters come together through different recreational activities!

Kay O'Niell

Sabinal, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 412 N Center St, Sabinal, TX

Kay O'Neill is a Sabinal born singer-songwriter. She plays classic country music with a sprinkle of Texas country. At 16 years old, she has just recorded her first album and has played a lot of...

UCJLS Lamb & Goat Entry Meeting

Sabinal, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 409 W Cullins St, Sabinal, TX

I will host a meeting to introduce ShowWorks, the new show entry system for Uvalde County Junior Livestock Show. Please have your exhibitor bring their school issued chromebook to the meeting. You...

Pumpkin Carving Bash

Sabinal, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Come join us for our free spooky festivities! We will be holding a FREE pumpkin carving contest, carnival games for the kiddos, and giving out door prizes…Not to mention… We will have 4 awesome...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
