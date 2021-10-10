Leakey events coming soon

(LEAKEY, TX) Live events are coming to Leakey.

These events are coming up in the Leakey area:

Family Weekend Retreat Hunt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2229 FM 1340, Hunt, TX

Nowadays, life is busy. It always seems like there is something going on, from juggling every family member’s schedule to finishing school projects. It’s easy to get in the middle of the hustle...

Mother-Daughter Weekend Hunt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2229 FM 1340, Hunt, TX

A weekend retreat for mothers and daughters come together through different recreational activities!

Kay O'Niell Sabinal, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 412 N Center St, Sabinal, TX

Kay O'Neill is a Sabinal born singer-songwriter. She plays classic country music with a sprinkle of Texas country. At 16 years old, she has just recorded her first album and has played a lot of...

UCJLS Lamb & Goat Entry Meeting Sabinal, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 409 W Cullins St, Sabinal, TX

I will host a meeting to introduce ShowWorks, the new show entry system for Uvalde County Junior Livestock Show. Please have your exhibitor bring their school issued chromebook to the meeting. You...

Pumpkin Carving Bash Sabinal, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Come join us for our free spooky festivities! We will be holding a FREE pumpkin carving contest, carnival games for the kiddos, and giving out door prizes…Not to mention… We will have 4 awesome...