Grantsboro, NC

Events on the Grantsboro calendar

Grantsboro News Watch
 6 days ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Grantsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grantsboro:

The Future of Catholicism - The Next 50 Years - A Bicentennial Event

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 3005 Country Club Rd, New Bern, NC

ALL ARE WELCOME!! As one of the many events being held to celebrate "Dynamic Saint Paul - Celebrating our Third Century," St. Paul Church in New Bern invites all in the Diocese of Raleigh to...

Murder on the Orient Express

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 514 Hancock St, New Bern, NC

Tickets are on sale August 27 for the Agatha Christie classic Murder on the Orient Express. Show dates are October 8, 9, 10 and 15, 16, 17. You can get your tickets online at...

Crystal Coast Estate Sale 451

Grantsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

small estate sale will be adding items as the sale continues

JLGNB Kentucky Derby Party

New Bern, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 203 S Front St, New Bern, NC 28560

The Junior League of Greater New Bern is hosting our Kentucky Derby Party! Join us enjoying Kentucky Derby-themed food and beverage pairings, live and silent auctions, and a real-time viewing of the two most exciting two minutes in sports!

Live Music at Persimmons

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 100 Pollock St, New Bern, NC

Join us every Thursday and Sunday evening for live music on the deck.

ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

