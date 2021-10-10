Live events Cook — what’s coming up

(COOK, MN) Cook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cook:

Elements Youth Group Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...

Fire Safety visit Mountain Iron, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:29 AM

Address: 8520 Park Ridge Dr, Mountain Iron, MN

The Mt Iron Fire dept will be visiting all Tykes present for Fire Safety week. *This event is for enrolled Tykes only. Not open to the public.

Basic Certification Lash Course Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 813 N 6th Ave W, Virginia, MN

Lavish Lashes® is proud to offer you the most thorough and inclusive one-day Eyelash Extension Certification Course available. The Lavish Lashes® curriculum is a unique blend of theory and...

Kids’ Church Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.

FREE ART CLASS for AGES 6-12 / / Personal Pumpkin Painting Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 510 Chestnut St, Virginia, MN

Join local Artist/Instructor Rachelle Elizabeth for a fun evening of faux pumpkin decorating! Minimum of 4 & maximum of 10 FREE – REGISTRATION REQUIRED Questions, contact Lindsey at...