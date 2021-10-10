CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook, MN

Live events Cook — what’s coming up

Cook News Flash
Cook News Flash
 6 days ago

(COOK, MN) Cook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3RIM_0cMyjLmj00

Elements Youth Group

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhJNM_0cMyjLmj00

Fire Safety visit

Mountain Iron, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:29 AM

Address: 8520 Park Ridge Dr, Mountain Iron, MN

The Mt Iron Fire dept will be visiting all Tykes present for Fire Safety week. *This event is for enrolled Tykes only. Not open to the public.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSJPM_0cMyjLmj00

Basic Certification Lash Course

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 813 N 6th Ave W, Virginia, MN

Lavish Lashes® is proud to offer you the most thorough and inclusive one-day Eyelash Extension Certification Course available. The Lavish Lashes® curriculum is a unique blend of theory and...

Learn More

Kids’ Church

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsKwo_0cMyjLmj00

FREE ART CLASS for AGES 6-12 / / Personal Pumpkin Painting

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 510 Chestnut St, Virginia, MN

Join local Artist/Instructor Rachelle Elizabeth for a fun evening of faux pumpkin decorating! Minimum of 4 & maximum of 10 FREE – REGISTRATION REQUIRED Questions, contact Lindsey at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Mn Children#Kids Church#Mn Join
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Side Lake, MN
City
Virginia, MN
City
Cook, MN
City
Mountain Iron, MN
Cook News Flash

Cook News Flash

Cook, MN
12
Followers
333
Post
662
Views
ABOUT

With Cook News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy