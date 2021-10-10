What’s up Kaibito: Local events calendar

(KAIBITO, AZ) Kaibito has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kaibito area:

Glen Canyon Kayak, Hike, and Camp on Horseshoe Bend Marble Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: Spencer Trail, Marble Canyon, AZ

Please note, our articles may contain referral or affiliate links. We don’t need to meet at the Cannery and I would suggest not leaving your vehicle there at the casino as they could tow it. So I...

NPA Girls JV Soccer @ Page Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:45 PM

The Page (AZ) JV soccer team has a home conference game vs. Northland Prep Academy (Flagstaff, AZ) on Thursday, October 14 @ 2p.

AHA Heartsaver First Aid & CPR AED-In Person Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 475 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

• Once registration is complete you will receive a confirmation email. • The course is held in person at the CCC Page Center. • Please bring a mask. • There will be a 30-minute lunch break. *NOTE...

Prehistoric Ways of Life - Free Community Comet Talk Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 475 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

The Colorado Plateau has been inhabited for close to 14,000 years and possibly longer. We know more about the Paleo period on the Plateau than we used to and now understand there was some...

Page Lake Powell Hot Air Balloon Regatta Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 48 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

Balloon Lift-off every morning with a street fair and balloon glow on Lake Powell Blvd on Saturday. During the first weekend of November imagine 50 colorful balloons ascending into the clear...