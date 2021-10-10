CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaibito, AZ

What’s up Kaibito: Local events calendar

Kaibito News Flash
Kaibito News Flash
 6 days ago

(KAIBITO, AZ) Kaibito has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kaibito area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430cbt_0cMyjKu000

Glen Canyon Kayak, Hike, and Camp on Horseshoe Bend

Marble Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: Spencer Trail, Marble Canyon, AZ

Please note, our articles may contain referral or affiliate links. We don't need to meet at the Cannery and I would suggest not leaving your vehicle there at the casino as they could tow it. So I...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhLaO_0cMyjKu000

NPA Girls JV Soccer @ Page

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:45 PM

The Page (AZ) JV soccer team has a home conference game vs. Northland Prep Academy (Flagstaff, AZ) on Thursday, October 14 @ 2p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WcZZ_0cMyjKu000

AHA Heartsaver First Aid & CPR AED-In Person

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 475 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

• Once registration is complete you will receive a confirmation email. • The course is held in person at the CCC Page Center. • Please bring a mask. • There will be a 30-minute lunch break. *NOTE...

Prehistoric Ways of Life - Free Community Comet Talk

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 475 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

The Colorado Plateau has been inhabited for close to 14,000 years and possibly longer. We know more about the Paleo period on the Plateau than we used to and now understand there was some...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTeDF_0cMyjKu000

Page Lake Powell Hot Air Balloon Regatta

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 48 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

Balloon Lift-off every morning with a street fair and balloon glow on Lake Powell Blvd on Saturday. During the first weekend of November imagine 50 colorful balloons ascending into the clear...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
Kaibito, AZ
With Kaibito News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

