What’s up Stanberry: Local events calendar

(STANBERRY, MO) Live events are coming to Stanberry.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stanberry area:

Behavioral Sciences Visit Day Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

This Discover Your Major Visit Day is for students who are interested in Northwest and wish to learn more about areas in Behavioral Sciences. Programs of interest may include: Biology/Psychology ...

Hispanic Heritage Month: Mercedes Ramirez Johnson Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

In commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Northwest welcomes alumna Mercedes Ramirez Johnson for a lecture at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. The lecture is free and open to the public...

Cricket Tournament Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Cricket tournament will be played in Hughes Fieldhouse starting at 7pm. Register on IMLeagues.com/nwmissouri by 10/13. Contact crec@nwmissouri.edu with questions.

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Dr. Rikki Charlene Frucht, a Northwest professor emerita of history, will discuss “LGBTQIA+ and the Battle Against the Concept.” Frucht retired as a professor of history at Northwest in 2008 after...

KXCV Homecoming Reunion - Celebrating 50 years Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 208 N Main St, Maryville, MO

KXCV-KRNW is welcoming back Alumni to celebrate 50 years on the air. We will have commemorative 50th anniversary T-shirts for alums and a banquet after the football game at A&G! Please RSVP here...