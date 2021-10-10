Naalehu calendar: Coming events

(NAALEHU, HI) Naalehu is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Naalehu:

Music is Art Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Hawaii Magic. Yoga + Adventure Retreat Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Lower Nāpo'opo'o Rd, Captain Cook, HI

A rejuvenating yoga experience immersed in nature. Dearest yogis! I'm thrilled to invite you to join me for a magical retreat on the Big Island Whale Spirit Sanctuary. From the moment I landed...

VAC Spooky Trail & Halloween Village Tour Volcano, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

VOLCANO ART CENTER’S SPOOKY TRAIL IS LURING YOU! Wear your favorite HALLOWEEN costume to enter our Spooky Trail at Volcano Art Center’s Haunted Forest. Join us on October 30th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm...

Tai Chi Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...

Polynesian Dance Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Our regular, on-going classes are independently run by each instructor. For more information, please call or email the instructor.