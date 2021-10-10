CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naalehu, HI

Naalehu calendar: Coming events

Naalehu News Watch
 6 days ago

(NAALEHU, HI) Naalehu is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Naalehu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCUXc_0cMyjI8Y00

Music is Art

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Copyright© 2021 Society for Kona's Education and Art (SKEA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09s9Jo_0cMyjI8Y00

Hawaii Magic. Yoga + Adventure Retreat

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Lower Nāpo'opo'o Rd, Captain Cook, HI

A rejuvenating yoga experience immersed in nature. Dearest yogis! I'm thrilled to invite you to join me for a magical retreat on the Big Island Whale Spirit Sanctuary. From the moment I landed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKQBn_0cMyjI8Y00

VAC Spooky Trail & Halloween Village Tour

Volcano, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

VOLCANO ART CENTER’S SPOOKY TRAIL IS LURING YOU! Wear your favorite HALLOWEEN costume to enter our Spooky Trail at Volcano Art Center’s Haunted Forest. Join us on October 30th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm...

Tai Chi

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...

Polynesian Dance

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Our regular, on-going classes are independently run by each instructor. For more information, please call or email the instructor.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Naalehu, HI
ABOUT

With Naalehu News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

