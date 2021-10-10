CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Coming soon: Griswold events

Griswold Updates
Griswold Updates
 6 days ago

(GRISWOLD, IA) Live events are coming to Griswold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griswold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blFRg_0cMyjGN600

Windmill lake overnighter

Villisca, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

We missed last year due to inclement weather so that would make this year the 4th annual Windmill Lake overnighter. we will be meeting at my house in Villisca and riding gravel and possibly dirt...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUgCX_0cMyjGN600

Joystick at East Of Omaha!

Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

"Like a tribute band for everything' Joystick is a high-energy group playing all your favorites from rock to pop to country!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWKqg_0cMyjGN600

3rd Annual Trivia Night Fundraiser

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 805 W 10th St, Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Rising invites you to take part in the 3rd Annual Trivia Night to raise funds for the Christmas Box Program. -$200 registration fee. (Registration begins on Monday, September 13th...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptyE3_0cMyjGN600

Pick a Pumpkin….Paint a Pumpkin

Red Oak, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1909 E Summit St, Red Oak, IA

Saturday, October 16, 2021 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM First Christian Church – 1909 East Summit Street Red Oak, IA Pumpkin painting, hot dogs, chips, games, and FUN! Free will donation will go towards the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hY3r_0cMyjGN600

Southwest Iowa Flea Market

Stanton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 227 Thorn St, Stanton, IA

Southwest Iowa Flea Market is on Facebook. To connect with Southwest Iowa Flea Market, join Facebook today.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
ABOUT

With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

