Coming soon: Griswold events

(GRISWOLD, IA) Live events are coming to Griswold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griswold:

Windmill lake overnighter Villisca, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

We missed last year due to inclement weather so that would make this year the 4th annual Windmill Lake overnighter. we will be meeting at my house in Villisca and riding gravel and possibly dirt...

Joystick at East Of Omaha! Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

"Like a tribute band for everything' Joystick is a high-energy group playing all your favorites from rock to pop to country!

3rd Annual Trivia Night Fundraiser Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 805 W 10th St, Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Rising invites you to take part in the 3rd Annual Trivia Night to raise funds for the Christmas Box Program. -$200 registration fee. (Registration begins on Monday, September 13th...

Pick a Pumpkin….Paint a Pumpkin Red Oak, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1909 E Summit St, Red Oak, IA

Saturday, October 16, 2021 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM First Christian Church – 1909 East Summit Street Red Oak, IA Pumpkin painting, hot dogs, chips, games, and FUN! Free will donation will go towards the...

Southwest Iowa Flea Market Stanton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 227 Thorn St, Stanton, IA

Southwest Iowa Flea Market is on Facebook. To connect with Southwest Iowa Flea Market, join Facebook today.