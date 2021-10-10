CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stuart, IA

Stuart calendar: What's coming up

Stuart News Alert
Stuart News Alert
 6 days ago

(STUART, IA) Live events are lining up on the Stuart calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stuart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI78Y_0cMyjFUN00

Away game Vs. Panorama

Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 W Main St, Panora, IA

Come out and join us for the last game before district play! Bring your yelling voices! We're going to get LOUD!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMI2U_0cMyjFUN00

50070

Stuart, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 50070? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8iwu_0cMyjFUN00

Redfield Community Blood Drive

Redfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The Redfield Community Blood Drive will be on Tuesday, October 19th from 3:30 pm to 7 pm at the American Legion in Redfield, .ocated at 1116 Thomas Street. To make an appointment call 800-287-4903...

Learn More

50115

Stuart, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 50115? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

linden, ia

Stuart, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in linden_ia? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panora, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Stuart, IA
Stuart, IA
Government
City
Redfield, IA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ia Come#The American Legion#Fandango
Stuart News Alert

Stuart News Alert

Stuart, IA
25
Followers
338
Post
975
Views
ABOUT

With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy