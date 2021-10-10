CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain City, WI

Fountain City calendar: What's coming up

Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 6 days ago

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Fountain City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fountain City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBevj_0cMyjEbe00

Sugar Lads

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 E 3rd St, Winona, MN

This dynamic group comes together to play some rockin' tunes, every 4th Wednesday of the month! Singer/guitarists Isaac Yanta and Duncan Wellcome are joined by drummer/guitarist Andrew Head and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBUNN_0cMyjEbe00

SAIL – Winona (M/W)

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 1213 Gilmore Ave, Winona, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gGeN_0cMyjEbe00

ECFE Around Town

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:15 AM

ECFE around town is a traveling Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) for families, caregivers and children ages birth to five years old. This is a program that travels to different locations...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHYR1_0cMyjEbe00

National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C. - SLN Program

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 251 Main St, Winona, MN

"A Visit to America's Front Yard" Visit with a Park Ranger from National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C, for a virtual tour of the park sometimes referred to as America's Front Yard...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496U5h_0cMyjEbe00

World According to Garth - Tribute to Garth Brooks

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: W Broadway St, Winona, MN

This is a tribute production unlike anything you’ve ever seen! Boasting a “Premier” Garth Brooks tribute, Christopher Seebeck brings all the energy of a real Garth Brooks concert to the stage...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
ABOUT

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

