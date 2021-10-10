Fountain City calendar: What's coming up

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Fountain City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fountain City area:

Sugar Lads Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 E 3rd St, Winona, MN

This dynamic group comes together to play some rockin' tunes, every 4th Wednesday of the month! Singer/guitarists Isaac Yanta and Duncan Wellcome are joined by drummer/guitarist Andrew Head and...

SAIL – Winona (M/W) Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 1213 Gilmore Ave, Winona, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

ECFE Around Town Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:15 AM

ECFE around town is a traveling Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) for families, caregivers and children ages birth to five years old. This is a program that travels to different locations...

National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C. - SLN Program Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 251 Main St, Winona, MN

"A Visit to America's Front Yard" Visit with a Park Ranger from National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C, for a virtual tour of the park sometimes referred to as America's Front Yard...

World According to Garth - Tribute to Garth Brooks Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: W Broadway St, Winona, MN

This is a tribute production unlike anything you’ve ever seen! Boasting a “Premier” Garth Brooks tribute, Christopher Seebeck brings all the energy of a real Garth Brooks concert to the stage...