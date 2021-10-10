Neligh calendar: Events coming up

(NELIGH, NE) Neligh is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Neligh:

American Legion Meeting — Creighton Community Radio Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

The American Legion Post #74 and Auxiliary Unit 74 will meet on September 28th at 7PM at the Creighton Veterans building (VFW).

AgCeptional Women's Conference 2021 "SEASONS" Norfolk, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 801 E Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701

For more details and updates visit our website northeast.edu/agceptional or our Facebook page AG-ceptional Women!

8th Annual Harvest of Sacred Ponca Corn in the Path of KXL Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

We are excited to announce that we are once again able to invite a limited number of friends to join us on Saturday, Oct. 16 for this year's eighth annual harvest of sacred Ponca corn, planted on...

Neligh Farmers Market Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 501 M St, Neligh, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11AMLocation:Antelope County Courthouse, 501 Main Street

Trunk or Treat! Hadar, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Come one, come all, it’s our annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Immanuel in Hadar! Dress up in a costume and come with a candy bag to go trick-or-treating through the church parking lot, located just...