Live events Lake Toxaway — what’s coming up

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Live events are coming to Lake Toxaway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Toxaway:

Daryl Mosley Concert Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 894 NC-107, Cashiers, NC

Nationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and storyteller Daryl Mosley will perform his music live at Cashiers UMC October 10th at 6pm with a meet and greet beginning at 4:30 a love offering will be...

RESCHEDULED TO OCT 26: A Came a Spider, Village Nature Series Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 35 US-64, Cashiers, NC

IMPORTANT UPDATE/RESCHEDULED: Due to the risk of severe weather, this event has been rescheduled to Oct 26 Learn all about Spiders! Join local spider expert, Alyssa Fuller, as she explains why...

The Church of the Good Shepherd Bazaar Barn Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Over the decades, The Church of the Good Shepherd’s annual Bazaar has earned a regional reputation. It’s only natural that it’s mushroomed into the year-round Bazaar Barn, 118 US Hwy 64 West (at...

Family Sip & Paint Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Enjoy an afternoon of refreshments and art at the lodge! A glass of wine or a beer is included for parents and those under 21 can enjoy sweet tea, hot chocolate, juice, or sparkling water while...

Lake Toxaway Community Center Community Wide Flea Market Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Community Wide Flea Market Saturday October 23rd 7:00 AM to 3:00 pm Lake Toxaway Community Center 81 Slick Fisher Rd Reserve your space for $ 10.00 Bring your own tables Set up in the morning...