Lake Toxaway, NC

Live events Lake Toxaway — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Live events are coming to Lake Toxaway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Toxaway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaK53_0cMyjBxT00

Daryl Mosley Concert

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 894 NC-107, Cashiers, NC

Nationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and storyteller Daryl Mosley will perform his music live at Cashiers UMC October 10th at 6pm with a meet and greet beginning at 4:30 a love offering will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BERE2_0cMyjBxT00

RESCHEDULED TO OCT 26: A Came a Spider, Village Nature Series

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 35 US-64, Cashiers, NC

IMPORTANT UPDATE/RESCHEDULED: Due to the risk of severe weather, this event has been rescheduled to Oct 26 Learn all about Spiders! Join local spider expert, Alyssa Fuller, as she explains why...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQk5q_0cMyjBxT00

The Church of the Good Shepherd Bazaar Barn

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Over the decades, The Church of the Good Shepherd’s annual Bazaar has earned a regional reputation. It’s only natural that it’s mushroomed into the year-round Bazaar Barn, 118 US Hwy 64 West (at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m40C7_0cMyjBxT00

Family Sip & Paint

Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Enjoy an afternoon of refreshments and art at the lodge! A glass of wine or a beer is included for parents and those under 21 can enjoy sweet tea, hot chocolate, juice, or sparkling water while...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1493QS_0cMyjBxT00

Lake Toxaway Community Center Community Wide Flea Market

Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Community Wide Flea Market Saturday October 23rd 7:00 AM to 3:00 pm Lake Toxaway Community Center 81 Slick Fisher Rd Reserve your space for $ 10.00 Bring your own tables Set up in the morning...

