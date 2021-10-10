CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood, MO

Lockwood calendar: Events coming up

Lockwood Journal
Lockwood Journal
 6 days ago

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Lockwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lockwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rcnr9_0cMyjA4k00

Chic In The Woods Warrior Weekend

Stockton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Find out what’s on in Stockton, There are countless events in Stockton from genres like comedy, art, food to festivals; you can find your pick and have the best time of your life. Check out some...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCEbu_0cMyjA4k00

PAT Pumpkin Painting & Storytime

Ash Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7850 N, 8159, State Hwy V, Ash Grove, MO

PAT Pumpkin Painting & Storytime Hosted By Ash Grove Elementary Parents As Teachers. Event starts on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 and happening at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2om3Bd_0cMyjA4k00

J-Dawg Invitational

Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2 SE 20th Rd # A, Lamar, MO

J-Dawg Invitational at Jeremy's Creek, 2 Southeast 20th Rd, Lamar, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BqQQ_0cMyjA4k00

Dwerlkotte to Sturgess Wedding

Stockton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 706 E Hoff St, Stockton, MO

Dwerlkotte to Sturgess Wedding is on Facebook. To connect with Dwerlkotte to Sturgess Wedding, join Facebook today.

Historical Haunts at the Homestead

Ash Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7850 N, 8159, State Hwy V, Ash Grove, MO

Come out to the Boone Homestead for an evening filled with the Ozarks’ best ghost tales, legends and superstitions! Join us around the bonfire as Todd Wilkinson, project manager for the James...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
With Lockwood Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

