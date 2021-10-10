CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston, MN

Preston calendar: What's coming up

Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 6 days ago

(PRESTON, MN) Preston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Preston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19MriI_0cMyj8OX00

Arthritis Exercise Program – Preston

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDeIY_0cMyj8OX00

Draft Horse Harnessing Demo

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Have you ever wondered what it took to get a team of horses ready to work in the field or head to town for groceries? Join us at Historic Forestville's big yellow barn to meet some gentle giants...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzCmS_0cMyj8OX00

Born to Run - the Music of Bruce Springsteen — Chatfield Arts

Chatfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

A Celebration of the Music of Bruce Springsteen features Mick Sterling and his electrifying 10-piece band. Mick and the band craft the sounds and energy of Springsteen's "Born to Run" along with a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wlJp_0cMyj8OX00

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 208 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN

Join the Commonweal Theatre Company for Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield's madcap parody, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised].

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMv7t_0cMyj8OX00

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 Kenilworth Ave S, Lanesboro, MN

Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking'. Saturday, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Preston, MN
Government
City
Lanesboro, MN
City
Preston, MN
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jess Winfield
Preston News Flash

Preston News Flash

Preston, MN
13
Followers
296
Post
778
Views
ABOUT

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy