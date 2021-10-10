Preston calendar: What's coming up

(PRESTON, MN) Preston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Preston:

Arthritis Exercise Program – Preston Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

Draft Horse Harnessing Demo Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Have you ever wondered what it took to get a team of horses ready to work in the field or head to town for groceries? Join us at Historic Forestville's big yellow barn to meet some gentle giants...

Born to Run - the Music of Bruce Springsteen — Chatfield Arts Chatfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

A Celebration of the Music of Bruce Springsteen features Mick Sterling and his electrifying 10-piece band. Mick and the band craft the sounds and energy of Springsteen's "Born to Run" along with a...

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 208 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN

Join the Commonweal Theatre Company for Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield's madcap parody, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised].

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 Kenilworth Ave S, Lanesboro, MN

Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking'. Saturday, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm